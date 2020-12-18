MARKET NEWS

Suchitra Fin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore, up 0.9% Y-o-Y

December 18, 2020 / 11:08 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suchitra Finance & Trading Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore in September 2020 up 0.9% from Rs. 5.40 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.91 crore in September 2020 up 37.71% from Rs. 2.11 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2020 up 0.76% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2019.

Suchitra Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.12 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.26 in September 2019.

Suchitra Fin shares closed at 48.80 on December 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -16.58% returns over the last 6 months and -15.79% over the last 12 months.

Suchitra Finance & Trading Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5.455.735.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations5.455.735.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.060.09
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.00----
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.060.070.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.325.605.29
Other Income0.010.000.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.335.605.29
Interest1.451.702.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.883.902.97
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.883.902.97
Tax0.980.980.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.912.922.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.912.922.11
Equity Share Capital9.329.329.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.123.122.26
Diluted EPS3.123.122.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.123.122.26
Diluted EPS3.123.122.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Suchitra Fin #Suchitra Finance & Trading Company
first published: Dec 18, 2020 11:00 am

