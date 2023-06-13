Suchitra Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore in March 2023 up 22.05% from Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 75.96% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2023 down 36.54% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022.

Suchitra Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2022.

Suchitra Fin shares closed at 61.00 on June 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.08% returns over the last 6 months and 4.18% over the last 12 months.