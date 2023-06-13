English
    Suchitra Fin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

    June 13, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suchitra Finance & Trading Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore in March 2023 up 22.05% from Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 75.96% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.98 crore in March 2023 down 36.54% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022.

    Suchitra Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2022.

    Suchitra Fin shares closed at 61.00 on June 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.08% returns over the last 6 months and 4.18% over the last 12 months.

    Suchitra Finance & Trading Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.324.423.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.324.423.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.010.170.06
    Depreciation0.070.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.070.010.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.410.130.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.904.043.06
    Other Income0.000.130.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.914.163.06
    Interest1.251.240.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.652.922.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.652.922.19
    Tax0.290.670.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.362.251.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.362.251.51
    Equity Share Capital9.329.329.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.392.411.62
    Diluted EPS0.392.411.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.392.411.62
    Diluted EPS0.392.411.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 13, 2023 02:00 pm