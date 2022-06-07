Suchitra Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, down 32.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in March 2022 down 32.98% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2022 up 163.86% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2022 down 31.43% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2021.

Suchitra Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.54 in March 2021.

Suchitra Fin shares closed at 58.55 on June 03, 2022 (BSE)