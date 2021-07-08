Suchitra Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in March 2021 up 1.06% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2021 down 200.34% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2021 down 10.43% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2020.

Suchitra Fin shares closed at 59.50 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.40% returns over the last 6 months and -7.68% over the last 12 months.