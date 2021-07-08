Suchitra Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, up 1.06% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suchitra Finance & Trading Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in March 2021 up 1.06% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2021 down 200.34% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2021 down 10.43% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2020.
Suchitra Fin shares closed at 59.50 on July 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 7.40% returns over the last 6 months and -7.68% over the last 12 months.
|Suchitra Finance & Trading Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.29
|5.39
|5.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.29
|5.39
|5.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.09
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.66
|0.22
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.54
|5.08
|5.08
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.55
|5.08
|5.08
|Interest
|4.54
|1.77
|1.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|3.31
|3.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|3.31
|3.20
|Tax
|2.38
|0.84
|0.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.37
|2.48
|2.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.37
|2.48
|2.36
|Equity Share Capital
|9.32
|9.32
|9.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|2.66
|2.52
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|2.66
|2.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.54
|2.66
|2.52
|Diluted EPS
|-2.54
|2.66
|2.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited