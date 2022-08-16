Suchitra Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore, down 16.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.68 crore in June 2022 down 16.46% from Rs. 4.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2022 down 17.36% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.54 crore in June 2022 down 14.49% from Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2021.

Suchitra Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.22 in June 2021.

Suchitra Fin shares closed at 61.90 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.18% returns over the last 6 months and -8.02% over the last 12 months.