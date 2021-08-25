Suchitra Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore, down 23.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.41 crore in June 2021 down 23.15% from Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021 down 28.96% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in June 2021 down 26.07% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2020.

Suchitra Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.22 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.12 in June 2020.

Suchitra Fin shares closed at 63.95 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.08% returns over the last 6 months and 69.18% over the last 12 months.