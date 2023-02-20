Suchitra Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, up 21.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in December 2022 up 21.96% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.25 crore in December 2022 up 15.47% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.22 crore in December 2022 up 20.23% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021.