    Suchitra Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore, down 32.77% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suchitra Finance & Trading Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore in December 2021 down 32.77% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021 down 21.29% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021 down 30.91% from Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2020.

    Suchitra Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.66 in December 2020.

    Suchitra Fin shares closed at 63.40 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)

    Suchitra Finance & Trading Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.623.705.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.623.705.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.080.08
    Depreciation0.04----
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.00-0.040.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.190.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.473.465.08
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.473.465.08
    Interest0.880.771.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.592.693.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.592.693.31
    Tax0.640.670.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.952.022.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.952.022.48
    Equity Share Capital9.329.329.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.092.172.66
    Diluted EPS2.092.172.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.092.172.66
    Diluted EPS2.092.172.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 22, 2022 01:26 pm

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.