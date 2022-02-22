Suchitra Fin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore, down 32.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.62 crore in December 2021 down 32.77% from Rs. 5.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021 down 21.29% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021 down 30.91% from Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2020.

Suchitra Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.66 in December 2020.

Suchitra Fin shares closed at 63.40 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)