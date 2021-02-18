Suchitra Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore, up 1.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.39 crore in December 2020 up 1.18% from Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2020 down 3.04% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2020 down 0.97% from Rs. 5.13 crore in December 2019.

Suchitra Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.74 in December 2019.

Suchitra Fin shares closed at 44.40 on February 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.47% returns over the last 6 months and 11.70% over the last 12 months.