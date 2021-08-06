MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Subscribe to Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi has come out with its report on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 06, 2021.

Broker Research
August 06, 2021 / 04:51 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi IPO report on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation


Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited (“NVCL”) was incorporated on February 8, 1999. NVCL is promoted by Dr. Karsanbhai K. Patel, who is a successful entrepreneur and is associated with the Nirma Group. NVCL is the 5th largest cement company in India and the largest cement company in East India in terms of capacity. As of December 31, 2020, their cement production capacity constituted approximately 4.2% of total cement capacity in India, 17% of total cement capacity in East India and 5% of total cement capacity in North India, and they are one of the leading Ready-Mix Concrete (“RMX”) manufacturers in India.



Valuation and Outlook


Considering these and the growth prospects in light of affordable housing push to meet PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna) for all by 2022 target of the Government, investors may consider an investment with a long term perspective. Hence, we recommend a "Subscribe (Long Term)" rating to this IPO.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Anand Rathi #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Nuvoco Vistas Corporation #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 6, 2021 04:51 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.