Subscribe to Nuvoco Vistas Corporation: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi IPO report on Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited (“NVCL”) was incorporated on February 8, 1999. NVCL is promoted by Dr. Karsanbhai K. Patel, who is a successful entrepreneur and is associated with the Nirma Group. NVCL is the 5th largest cement company in India and the largest cement company in East India in terms of capacity. As of December 31, 2020, their cement production capacity constituted approximately 4.2% of total cement capacity in India, 17% of total cement capacity in East India and 5% of total cement capacity in North India, and they are one of the leading Ready-Mix Concrete (“RMX”) manufacturers in India.

Valuation and Outlook

Considering these and the growth prospects in light of affordable housing push to meet PMAY (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna) for all by 2022 target of the Government, investors may consider an investment with a long term perspective. Hence, we recommend a "Subscribe (Long Term)" rating to this IPO.

