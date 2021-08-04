MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to Krsnaa Diagnostics: Geojit

Geojit has come out with its report on Krsnaa Diagnostics. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 03, 2021.

August 04, 2021 / 03:42 PM IST
 
 
Geojit IPO report on Krsnaa Diagnostics


Krsnaa Diagnostics Limited (KDL), is one of the largest differentiated diagnostic service providers in India. Incorporated in 2010, at Pune, KDL provides specialized diagnostic imaging (including radiology), pathology/clinical laboratory and tele-radiology services to public and private hospitals pan-India. They focus on the public private partnership (PPP) diagnostics segment and have the largest presence in the diagnostic PPP segment. They operate an extensive network of 1,823 diagnostic centres in 13 states across India.



Valuation and Outlook


Considering its unique business model with cost advantage and plans for standalone centres, the company’s revenue visibility for the future looks promising. We provide “Subscribe” on a short term view for listing gain.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Geojit #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #Krsnaa Diagnostics #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 4, 2021 03:42 pm

