Subscribe to CarTrade Tech: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its report on CarTrade Tech. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on August 04, 2021.

August 04, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct IPO report on CarTrade Tech


CarTrade Tech (CTT) is a multi-channel auto platform with a presence across varied vehicle types and value-added services. Through its platforms (operated under the brand names of CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz), the company serves as an integrated online and offline marketplace for vehicle owners, dealerships, OEMs and other businesses. Its services span the gamut of automotive transaction value chain, i.e. marketing, buying, selling and financing of new and pre-owned cars, 2-W, CV and other vehicles. As of FY21, CTT had 2.6 crore monthly average unique visitors on its websites/apps (of which 88.4% were organic i.e. from unpaid sources) and featured 8.14 lakh vehicle listings on its online and offline auction platforms.


Valuation and Outlook


CTT offers a unique play on rising digitisation of new and pre-owned vehicle transaction value chain/ecosystem. Given the prevailing preference for digital platforms including the recent listings, we assign SUBSCRIBE rating to the issue for listing gains. Long term wealth generation at CTT will be a function of scalability, relevance and journey towards healthier return ratios.



For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #CarTrade Tech #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
first published: Aug 4, 2021 03:43 pm

