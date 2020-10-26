Subros Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 458.10 crore, down 7.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 458.10 crore in September 2020 down 7.73% from Rs. 496.48 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.73 crore in September 2020 up 33.91% from Rs. 13.24 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.24 crore in September 2020 up 12.7% from Rs. 50.79 crore in September 2019.

Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 2.72 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.03 in September 2019.

Subros shares closed at 256.80 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 65.62% returns over the last 6 months and 6.56% over the last 12 months.