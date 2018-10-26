Subros Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 564.03 crore, up 13.45% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 564.03 crore in September 2018 up 13.45% from Rs. 497.15 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.81 crore in September 2018 up 57.89% from Rs. 15.08 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.07 crore in September 2018 up 13.58% from Rs. 57.29 crore in September 2017.

Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 3.97 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.51 in September 2017.

Subros shares closed at 259.30 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -21.23% returns over the last 6 months and 3.37% over the last 12 months.