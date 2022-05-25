 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Subros Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 681.09 crore, up 3.21% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Subros are:

Net Sales at Rs 681.09 crore in March 2022 up 3.21% from Rs. 659.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.94 crore in March 2022 down 33.75% from Rs. 25.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.88 crore in March 2022 down 24.33% from Rs. 65.92 crore in March 2021.

Subros EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.92 in March 2021.

Subros shares closed at 288.65 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.02% returns over the last 6 months and -10.76% over the last 12 months.

Subros
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 681.09 547.62 659.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 681.09 547.62 659.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 526.26 409.43 492.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.80 -6.04 -4.28
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.25 56.95 51.88
Depreciation 26.56 26.05 24.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 55.90 47.51 56.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.92 13.72 39.65
Other Income 2.40 0.32 2.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.32 14.04 41.71
Interest 2.13 2.48 2.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.19 11.56 39.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.19 11.56 39.10
Tax 4.25 4.14 13.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.94 7.42 25.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.94 7.42 25.57
Equity Share Capital 13.05 13.05 13.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.60 1.14 3.92
Diluted EPS 2.60 1.14 3.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.60 1.14 3.92
Diluted EPS 2.60 1.14 3.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:44 am
