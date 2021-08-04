Subros Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 480.45 crore, up 551.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 480.45 crore in June 2021 up 551.28% from Rs. 73.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.11 crore in June 2021 up 112.94% from Rs. 24.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.61 crore in June 2021 up 209.68% from Rs. 28.82 crore in June 2020.

Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2020.

Subros shares closed at 350.65 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.80% returns over the last 6 months and 92.66% over the last 12 months.