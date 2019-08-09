Subros Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 572.24 crore, up 7.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.24 crore in June 2019 up 7.63% from Rs. 531.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.76 crore in June 2019 up 120.6% from Rs. 18.93 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.44 crore in June 2019 down 5.99% from Rs. 61.10 crore in June 2018.

Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 6.40 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.15 in June 2018.

Subros shares closed at 242.70 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.98% returns over the last 6 months and -30.86% over the last 12 months.