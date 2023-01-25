English
    Subros Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 654.60 crore, up 19.54% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Subros are:

    Net Sales at Rs 654.60 crore in December 2022 up 19.54% from Rs. 547.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 7.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.00 crore in December 2022 up 4.76% from Rs. 40.09 crore in December 2021.

    Subros
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations654.60695.04547.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations654.60695.04547.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials506.29529.90409.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.692.30-6.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.3463.4956.95
    Depreciation28.1927.6326.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.0659.7447.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.4111.9813.72
    Other Income8.404.430.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.8116.4114.04
    Interest1.591.692.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.2214.7211.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.2214.7211.56
    Tax4.034.904.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.199.827.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.199.827.42
    Equity Share Capital13.0513.0513.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.251.511.14
    Diluted EPS1.251.511.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.251.511.14
    Diluted EPS1.251.511.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
