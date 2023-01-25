Subros Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 654.60 crore, up 19.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 654.60 crore in December 2022 up 19.54% from Rs. 547.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 7.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.00 crore in December 2022 up 4.76% from Rs. 40.09 crore in December 2021.

Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 1.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2021.

