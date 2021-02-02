Subros Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 603.85 crore, up 29.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 603.85 crore in December 2020 up 29.69% from Rs. 465.61 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.43 crore in December 2020 up 103.49% from Rs. 13.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.74 crore in December 2020 up 37.91% from Rs. 50.57 crore in December 2019.

Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 4.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.07 in December 2019.

Subros shares closed at 336.80 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.90% returns over the last 6 months and 34.59% over the last 12 months.