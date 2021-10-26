Subros Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 529.48 crore, up 15.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 529.48 crore in September 2021 up 15.58% from Rs. 458.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2021 down 72.08% from Rs. 17.73 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.69 crore in September 2021 down 35.9% from Rs. 57.24 crore in September 2020.

Subros EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.72 in September 2020.

Subros shares closed at 354.55 on October 25, 2021 (BSE)