Subros Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 496.48 crore, down 11.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 496.48 crore in September 2019 down 11.98% from Rs. 564.03 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.35 crore in September 2019 down 44.1% from Rs. 23.88 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.15 crore in September 2019 down 21.3% from Rs. 64.99 crore in September 2018.

Subros EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.05 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.98 in September 2018.

Subros shares closed at 231.25 on October 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.45% returns over the last 6 months and -14.38% over the last 12 months.