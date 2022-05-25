Subros Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 681.09 crore, up 3.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 681.09 crore in March 2022 up 3.21% from Rs. 659.93 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.65 crore in March 2022 down 36.55% from Rs. 26.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.88 crore in March 2022 down 24.33% from Rs. 65.92 crore in March 2021.

Subros EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.55 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.02 in March 2021.

Subros shares closed at 288.05 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.67% returns over the last 6 months and -10.93% over the last 12 months.