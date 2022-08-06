 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Subros Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 708.53 crore, up 47.47% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subros are:

Net Sales at Rs 708.53 crore in June 2022 up 47.47% from Rs. 480.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.65 crore in June 2022 up 247.76% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.35 crore in June 2022 up 43.47% from Rs. 31.61 crore in June 2021.

Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2021.

Subros shares closed at 329.30 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.84% returns over the last 6 months and -2.62% over the last 12 months.

Subros
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 708.53 681.09 480.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 708.53 681.09 480.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 540.68 526.26 354.16
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.57 -6.80 -3.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 63.83 58.25 55.07
Depreciation 26.56 26.56 23.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.15 55.90 48.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.74 20.92 2.94
Other Income 2.05 2.40 4.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.79 23.32 7.76
Interest 1.41 2.13 2.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.38 21.19 4.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.38 21.19 4.97
Tax 5.95 4.25 1.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.43 16.94 3.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.43 16.94 3.11
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 -0.29 0.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.65 16.65 3.35
Equity Share Capital 13.05 13.05 13.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 2.55 0.51
Diluted EPS 1.79 2.55 0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 2.55 0.51
Diluted EPS 1.79 2.55 0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:44 am
