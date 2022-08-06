Subros Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 708.53 crore, up 47.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 708.53 crore in June 2022 up 47.47% from Rs. 480.45 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.65 crore in June 2022 up 247.76% from Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.35 crore in June 2022 up 43.47% from Rs. 31.61 crore in June 2021.

Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2021.

Subros shares closed at 329.30 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.84% returns over the last 6 months and -2.62% over the last 12 months.