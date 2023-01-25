Subros Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 654.60 crore, up 19.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subros are:Net Sales at Rs 654.60 crore in December 2022 up 19.54% from Rs. 547.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2022 up 9.4% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.00 crore in December 2022 up 4.76% from Rs. 40.09 crore in December 2021.
Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2021.
|Subros shares closed at 308.15 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.33% returns over the last 6 months and -12.51% over the last 12 months.
|Subros
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|654.60
|695.04
|547.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|654.60
|695.04
|547.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|506.29
|529.90
|409.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.69
|2.30
|-6.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.34
|63.49
|56.95
|Depreciation
|28.19
|27.63
|26.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|62.06
|59.74
|47.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.41
|11.98
|13.72
|Other Income
|8.40
|4.15
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.81
|16.13
|14.04
|Interest
|1.59
|1.69
|2.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.22
|14.44
|11.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.22
|14.44
|11.56
|Tax
|4.03
|4.90
|4.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.19
|9.54
|7.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.19
|9.54
|7.42
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.07
|0.19
|0.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|8.26
|9.73
|7.55
|Equity Share Capital
|13.05
|13.05
|13.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|1.49
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|1.49
|1.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.26
|1.49
|1.16
|Diluted EPS
|1.26
|1.49
|1.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited