    Subros Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 654.60 crore, up 19.54% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subros are:Net Sales at Rs 654.60 crore in December 2022 up 19.54% from Rs. 547.62 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.26 crore in December 2022 up 9.4% from Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.00 crore in December 2022 up 4.76% from Rs. 40.09 crore in December 2021.
    Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2021.Subros shares closed at 308.15 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.33% returns over the last 6 months and -12.51% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations654.60695.04547.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations654.60695.04547.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials506.29529.90409.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.692.30-6.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.3463.4956.95
    Depreciation28.1927.6326.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.0659.7447.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.4111.9813.72
    Other Income8.404.150.32
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.8116.1314.04
    Interest1.591.692.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.2214.4411.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.2214.4411.56
    Tax4.034.904.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.199.547.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.199.547.42
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.070.190.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.269.737.55
    Equity Share Capital13.0513.0513.05
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.261.491.16
    Diluted EPS1.261.491.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.261.491.16
    Diluted EPS1.261.491.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited