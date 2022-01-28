Subros Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 547.62 crore, down 9.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 547.62 crore in December 2021 down 9.31% from Rs. 603.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.55 crore in December 2021 down 72.48% from Rs. 27.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.09 crore in December 2021 down 42.52% from Rs. 69.74 crore in December 2020.

Subros EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 4.20 in December 2020.

Subros shares closed at 365.60 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.84% returns over the last 6 months and 10.40% over the last 12 months.