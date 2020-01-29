Subros Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 465.61 crore, down 8.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 465.61 crore in December 2019 down 8.83% from Rs. 510.69 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.35 crore in December 2019 down 21.88% from Rs. 17.09 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.57 crore in December 2019 down 8.49% from Rs. 55.26 crore in December 2018.

Subros EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Subros shares closed at 269.90 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)