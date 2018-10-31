Subex Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore, down 92.19% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Subex are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore in September 2018 down 92.19% from Rs. 77.80 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2018 down 272.26% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2018 down 146.24% from Rs. 8.11 crore in September 2017.
Subex shares closed at 5.55 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.45% returns over the last 6 months and -35.09% over the last 12 months.
|
|Subex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.08
|6.46
|77.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.08
|6.46
|77.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.99
|1.83
|26.47
|Depreciation
|1.58
|1.56
|2.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1.33
|1.20
|27.63
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.52
|11.60
|15.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.34
|-9.73
|5.67
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.33
|-9.72
|5.81
|Interest
|--
|0.01
|1.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.33
|-9.73
|3.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.33
|-9.73
|3.89
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.79
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.34
|-9.73
|3.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.34
|-9.73
|3.10
|Equity Share Capital
|562.00
|562.00
|562.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.17
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.17
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.10
|-0.17
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.10
|-0.17
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited