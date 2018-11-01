Subex Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore, down 92.19% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 6.08 crore in September 2018 down 92.19% from Rs. 77.80 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2018 down 272.26% from Rs. 3.10 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2018 down 146.24% from Rs. 8.11 crore in September 2017.

Subex shares closed at 5.65 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -26.14% returns over the last 6 months and -35.80% over the last 12 months.