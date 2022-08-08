Subex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.43 crore, up 406.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.43 crore in June 2022 up 406.25% from Rs. 15.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022 down 82.9% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.83 crore in June 2022 down 383.01% from Rs. 3.12 crore in June 2021.

Subex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

Subex shares closed at 43.90 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.09% returns over the last 6 months and -18.17% over the last 12 months.