Subex Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore, down 21.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.06 crore in June 2019 down 21.67% from Rs. 6.46 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.12 crore in June 2019 up 47.38% from Rs. 9.73 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.34 crore in June 2019 up 59.07% from Rs. 8.16 crore in June 2018.

Subex shares closed at 5.40 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.69% returns over the last 6 months and 1.89% over the last 12 months.