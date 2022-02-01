Subex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.78 crore, up 309.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.78 crore in December 2021 up 309.06% from Rs. 5.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021 down 170.54% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2021 down 126.4% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2020.

Subex shares closed at 47.15 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.32% returns over the last 6 months and 79.28% over the last 12 months.