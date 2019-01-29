Subex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, down 89.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Subex are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in December 2018 down 89.73% from Rs. 28.83 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2018 down 90.71% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2018 down 621.35% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.
Subex shares closed at 6.95 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months and -34.74% over the last 12 months.
|
|Subex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.96
|6.08
|26.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|2.04
|Total Income From Operations
|2.96
|6.08
|28.83
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.83
|1.99
|10.29
|Depreciation
|1.58
|1.58
|2.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1.30
|1.33
|11.10
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.26
|6.52
|8.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.01
|-5.34
|-3.07
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.00
|-5.33
|-3.06
|Interest
|0.01
|--
|1.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.01
|-5.33
|-4.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.01
|-5.33
|-4.45
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|-0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.01
|-5.34
|-4.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.01
|-5.34
|-4.20
|Equity Share Capital
|562.00
|562.00
|562.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.10
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.10
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.14
|-0.10
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.14
|-0.10
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited