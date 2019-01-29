Subex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, down 89.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in December 2018 down 89.73% from Rs. 28.83 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.01 crore in December 2018 down 90.71% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2018 down 621.35% from Rs. 0.89 crore in December 2017.

Subex shares closed at 6.95 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months and -34.74% over the last 12 months.