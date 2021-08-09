MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Subex Q1 profit dips 11% to Rs 13 crore

Revenue from operations was at Rs 80.6 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 88.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, down 9.1 percent, it added.

PTI
August 09, 2021 / 08:51 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT services firm Subex Ltd on Monday posted about 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 13.48 crore for June 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 15.16 crore in the year-ago period, Subex said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 80.6 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 88.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, down 9.1 percent, it added.

Businesses are still coming to terms with the uncertainty brought in by the second wave of COVID-19, and this has had some bearing on the company's ability to deliver projects as several Subex employees were infected during the first quarter, Managing Director and CEO Vinod Kumar said.

"Even though the project delivery delays had negatively impacted our Q1 revenues, we will be able to get to our growth targets in the coming quarters. At Subex, our focus has been on fostering sustainable innovation translating into a profitable portfolio that is future proof," he added.

Close

Related stories

Towards this, the company launched HyperSense - a no-code Al platform that enables enterprises to achieve accelerated growth through artificial intelligence, Kumar said.

"It was very well-received by the market, and we are in advanced stages of engagement with multiple operators. Additionally, we have also witnessed some notable wins for our newer offerings of loT/OT Security and Identity Analytics," he added.

With markets fully opening in many geographies, many new projects that were put on hold due to the pandemic have been reinitiated, he said adding that all these will result in increased opportunities and therefore, growth in coming quarters.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Results #Subex
first published: Aug 9, 2021 08:51 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.