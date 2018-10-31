Subex Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 88.06 crore, Up 8.64% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subex are: Net Sales at Rs 88.06 crore in September 2018 Up 8.64% from Rs. 81.06 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in September 2018 Up 107.57% from Rs. 3.04 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.36 crore in September 2018 Up 103.17% from Rs. 7.56 crore in September 2017. Subex EPS has Increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2017. Subex shares closed at 5.55 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -27.45% returns over the last 6 months and -35.09% over the last 12 months. Subex Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 88.06 75.91 81.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 88.06 75.91 81.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 48.53 45.05 44.75 Depreciation 1.22 1.07 1.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 24.34 21.10 28.91 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.97 8.69 6.11 Other Income 0.17 0.17 0.16 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.14 8.86 6.27 Interest 0.46 0.62 2.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.68 8.24 4.17 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 13.68 8.24 4.17 Tax 7.37 4.29 1.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.31 3.95 3.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.31 3.95 3.04 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 6.31 3.95 3.04 Equity Share Capital 562.00 562.00 562.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.11 0.07 0.05 Diluted EPS 0.11 0.07 0.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.11 0.07 0.05 Diluted EPS 0.11 0.07 0.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 31, 2018 03:18 pm