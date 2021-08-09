Subex Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 80.60 crore, down 9.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.60 crore in June 2021 down 9.13% from Rs. 88.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.48 crore in June 2021 down 11.08% from Rs. 15.16 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.91 crore in June 2021 down 25.03% from Rs. 30.56 crore in June 2020.

Subex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2020.

Subex shares closed at 61.05 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 145.67% returns over the last 6 months and 455.00% over the last 12 months.