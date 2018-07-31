Subex consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 75.91 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 75.91 80.65 76.18 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 75.91 80.65 76.18 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 45.05 42.19 43.33 Depreciation 1.07 1.03 1.30 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21.10 30.27 28.38 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.69 7.16 3.17 Other Income 0.17 0.37 0.59 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.86 7.53 3.76 Interest 0.62 0.58 2.25 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.24 6.95 1.51 Exceptional Items -- 11.66 -- P/L Before Tax 8.24 18.61 1.51 Tax 4.29 3.57 2.52 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.95 15.04 -1.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.95 15.04 -1.01 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.95 15.04 -1.01 Equity Share Capital 562.00 562.00 562.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 0.27 -0.02 Diluted EPS 0.07 0.27 -0.02 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 0.27 -0.02 Diluted EPS 0.07 0.27 -0.02 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited