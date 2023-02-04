English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Subex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.66 crore, down 16.05% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 73.66 crore in December 2022 down 16.05% from Rs. 87.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 325% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2022 down 32.34% from Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2021.

    Subex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations73.6674.5087.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations73.6674.5087.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.4352.0354.88
    Depreciation3.813.752.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.1422.1624.83
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.28-3.445.51
    Other Income0.810.980.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.09-2.466.20
    Interest0.760.820.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.33-3.285.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.33-3.285.32
    Tax6.011.623.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.68-4.902.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.68-4.902.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.68-4.902.08
    Equity Share Capital281.00281.00281.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.090.04
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.090.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.090.04
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.090.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited