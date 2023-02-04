Subex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.66 crore, down 16.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.66 crore in December 2022 down 16.05% from Rs. 87.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 325% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2022 down 32.34% from Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2021.

Subex shares closed at 34.15 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.55% returns over the last 6 months and -24.53% over the last 12 months.