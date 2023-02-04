Subex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.66 crore, down 16.05% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subex are:
Net Sales at Rs 73.66 crore in December 2022 down 16.05% from Rs. 87.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2022 down 325% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in December 2022 down 32.34% from Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2021.
Subex shares closed at 34.15 on February 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.55% returns over the last 6 months and -24.53% over the last 12 months.
|Subex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|73.66
|74.50
|87.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|73.66
|74.50
|87.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.43
|52.03
|54.88
|Depreciation
|3.81
|3.75
|2.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.14
|22.16
|24.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.28
|-3.44
|5.51
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.98
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.09
|-2.46
|6.20
|Interest
|0.76
|0.82
|0.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.33
|-3.28
|5.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.33
|-3.28
|5.32
|Tax
|6.01
|1.62
|3.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.68
|-4.90
|2.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.68
|-4.90
|2.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.68
|-4.90
|2.08
|Equity Share Capital
|281.00
|281.00
|281.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.09
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.09
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.09
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.09
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited