Subex Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 82.28 crore, down 4.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subex are:

Net Sales at Rs 82.28 crore in December 2018 down 4.8% from Rs. 86.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2018 down 42.94% from Rs. 3.61 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2018 down 54.73% from Rs. 14.49 crore in December 2017.

Subex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2017.

Subex shares closed at 6.95 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months and -34.74% over the last 12 months.