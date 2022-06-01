Subcapcity Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 96.72% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Subhash Capital City are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 96.72% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 76.43% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 92.78% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2021.
Subcapcity EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in March 2021.
|Subhash Capital City
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|--
|3.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|--
|3.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.36
|0.27
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.00
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.11
|0.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.46
|-0.38
|2.72
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.07
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|-0.31
|2.77
|Interest
|0.18
|0.17
|0.14
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.02
|-0.48
|2.63
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.02
|-0.48
|2.63
|Tax
|-0.30
|-0.04
|1.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.33
|-0.44
|1.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.33
|-0.44
|1.38
|Equity Share Capital
|3.63
|3.63
|3.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|9.02
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.90
|-1.21
|3.81
|Diluted EPS
|0.90
|-1.21
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.90
|-1.21
|3.81
|Diluted EPS
|0.90
|-1.21
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited