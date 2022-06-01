Subcapcity Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 96.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 96.72% from Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 76.43% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 92.78% from Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2021.

Subcapcity EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.81 in March 2021.