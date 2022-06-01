Subcapcity Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, down 79.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subhash Capital City are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 79.59% from Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022 down 70% from Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2021.
Subcapcity EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.29 in March 2021.
|
|Subhash Capital City
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.74
|1.77
|8.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.21
|Total Income From Operations
|1.74
|1.77
|8.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.24
|0.20
|-1.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.36
|1.38
|1.63
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.20
|0.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.81
|1.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.81
|5.35
|Other Income
|2.08
|0.05
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.67
|-0.76
|5.46
|Interest
|0.51
|0.46
|0.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.16
|-1.22
|4.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.16
|-1.22
|4.86
|Tax
|-1.08
|-0.58
|1.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.25
|-0.64
|3.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.25
|-0.64
|3.38
|Minority Interest
|-0.22
|0.01
|0.53
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.16
|0.14
|-0.17
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1.87
|-0.49
|3.74
|Equity Share Capital
|3.63
|3.63
|3.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|27.22
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.14
|-1.35
|9.29
|Diluted EPS
|5.14
|-1.35
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.14
|-1.35
|9.29
|Diluted EPS
|5.14
|-1.35
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
