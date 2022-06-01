Subcapcity Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore, down 79.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.74 crore in March 2022 down 79.59% from Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2022 down 50.08% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022 down 70% from Rs. 6.00 crore in March 2021.

Subcapcity EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.29 in March 2021.