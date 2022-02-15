Subcapcity Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.77 crore, down 77.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.77 crore in December 2021 down 77.46% from Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 down 302.52% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021 down 115.47% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2020.