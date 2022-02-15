Subcapcity Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.77 crore, down 77.46% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:45 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subhash Capital City are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.77 crore in December 2021 down 77.46% from Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2021 down 302.52% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021 down 115.47% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2020.
|Subhash Capital City
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Sep'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.77
|1.90
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.77
|1.90
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.20
|0.19
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.38
|1.60
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.24
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.81
|0.45
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.81
|-0.57
|-0.57
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.12
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.76
|-0.46
|-0.51
|Interest
|0.46
|0.48
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.22
|-0.94
|-0.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.22
|-0.94
|-0.84
|Tax
|-0.58
|0.20
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|-1.13
|-1.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|-1.13
|-1.15
|Minority Interest
|0.01
|0.28
|-0.29
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.14
|0.36
|0.34
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.49
|-0.49
|-1.10
|Equity Share Capital
|3.63
|3.63
|3.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-1.34
|-3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|-1.34
|-3.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-1.34
|-3.04
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|-1.34
|-3.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited