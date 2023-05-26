Styrenix Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 615.29 crore, down 1.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 615.29 crore in March 2023 down 1.38% from Rs. 623.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.44 crore in March 2023 down 57.16% from Rs. 99.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.20 crore in March 2023 down 51.15% from Rs. 141.66 crore in March 2022.

Styrenix EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 56.33 in March 2022.

Styrenix shares closed at 853.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.05% returns over the last 6 months and 11.14% over the last 12 months.