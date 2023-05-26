English
    Styrenix Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 615.29 crore, down 1.38% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 06:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Styrenix Performance Materials are:

    Net Sales at Rs 615.29 crore in March 2023 down 1.38% from Rs. 623.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.44 crore in March 2023 down 57.16% from Rs. 99.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.20 crore in March 2023 down 51.15% from Rs. 141.66 crore in March 2022.

    Styrenix EPS has decreased to Rs. 24.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 56.33 in March 2022.

    Styrenix shares closed at 853.80 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.05% returns over the last 6 months and 11.14% over the last 12 months.

    Styrenix Performance Materials
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations615.29557.19623.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations615.29557.19623.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials454.10438.35408.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.01-6.32-1.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.7716.6918.74
    Depreciation9.609.459.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.1759.7357.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.6339.29131.34
    Other Income2.972.450.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.6041.73132.27
    Interest1.381.302.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.2240.43130.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.2240.43130.10
    Tax15.7810.2431.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.4430.1999.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.4430.1999.06
    Equity Share Capital17.5917.5917.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.1317.1756.33
    Diluted EPS24.1317.1756.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.1317.1756.33
    Diluted EPS24.1317.1756.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
