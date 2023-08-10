Styrenix Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 543.78 crore, down 16.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 543.78 crore in June 2023 down 16.32% from Rs. 649.81 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.44 crore in June 2023 down 62.62% from Rs. 86.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.06 crore in June 2023 down 58.11% from Rs. 126.65 crore in June 2022.

Styrenix EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 49.35 in June 2022.

Styrenix shares closed at 1,150.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.90% returns over the last 6 months and 38.82% over the last 12 months.