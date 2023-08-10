English
    Styrenix Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 543.78 crore, down 16.32% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Styrenix Performance Materials are:

    Net Sales at Rs 543.78 crore in June 2023 down 16.32% from Rs. 649.81 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.44 crore in June 2023 down 62.62% from Rs. 86.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.06 crore in June 2023 down 58.11% from Rs. 126.65 crore in June 2022.

    Styrenix EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 49.35 in June 2022.

    Styrenix shares closed at 1,150.90 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.90% returns over the last 6 months and 38.82% over the last 12 months.

    Styrenix Performance Materials
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations543.78615.29649.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations543.78615.29649.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials427.55454.10453.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.546.01-0.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6516.7719.19
    Depreciation9.109.609.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.1772.1757.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.8556.63111.17
    Other Income2.112.976.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.9659.60117.23
    Interest0.741.381.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.2158.22115.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.2158.22115.93
    Tax10.7715.7829.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.4442.4486.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.4442.4486.79
    Equity Share Capital17.5917.5917.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4524.1349.35
    Diluted EPS18.4524.1349.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4524.1349.35
    Diluted EPS18.4524.1349.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

