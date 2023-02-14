Styrenix Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.19 crore, up 8.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 557.19 crore in December 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 511.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.19 crore in December 2022 down 36.35% from Rs. 47.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.18 crore in December 2022 down 39.29% from Rs. 84.30 crore in December 2021.