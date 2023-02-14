 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Styrenix Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.19 crore, up 8.85% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Styrenix Performance Materials are:

Net Sales at Rs 557.19 crore in December 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 511.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.19 crore in December 2022 down 36.35% from Rs. 47.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.18 crore in December 2022 down 39.29% from Rs. 84.30 crore in December 2021.

Styrenix Performance Materials
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 557.19 549.98 511.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 557.19 549.98 511.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 438.35 438.95 354.20
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.32 -7.40 -34.27
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.69 19.58 18.90
Depreciation 9.45 9.54 9.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 59.73 59.20 90.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.29 30.11 73.21
Other Income 2.45 3.62 1.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.73 33.73 74.85
Interest 1.30 1.35 1.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.43 32.39 73.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 40.43 32.39 73.43
Tax 10.24 8.78 26.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 30.19 23.60 47.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 30.19 23.60 47.42
Equity Share Capital 17.59 17.59 17.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.17 13.42 26.97
Diluted EPS 17.17 13.42 26.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.17 13.42 26.97
Diluted EPS 17.17 13.42 26.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited