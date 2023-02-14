Styrenix Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.19 crore, up 8.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 557.19 crore in December 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 511.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.19 crore in December 2022 down 36.35% from Rs. 47.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.18 crore in December 2022 down 39.29% from Rs. 84.30 crore in December 2021.

Styrenix EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 26.97 in December 2021.

Styrenix shares closed at 770.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.85% returns over the last 6 months and -32.68% over the last 12 months.