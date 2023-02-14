English
    Styrenix Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.19 crore, up 8.85% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Styrenix Performance Materials are:

    Net Sales at Rs 557.19 crore in December 2022 up 8.85% from Rs. 511.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.19 crore in December 2022 down 36.35% from Rs. 47.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.18 crore in December 2022 down 39.29% from Rs. 84.30 crore in December 2021.

    Styrenix EPS has decreased to Rs. 17.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 26.97 in December 2021.

    Styrenix shares closed at 770.95 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.85% returns over the last 6 months and -32.68% over the last 12 months.

    Styrenix Performance Materials
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations557.19549.98511.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations557.19549.98511.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials438.35438.95354.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.32-7.40-34.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.6919.5818.90
    Depreciation9.459.549.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses59.7359.2090.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.2930.1173.21
    Other Income2.453.621.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.7333.7374.85
    Interest1.301.351.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.4332.3973.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.4332.3973.43
    Tax10.248.7826.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.1923.6047.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.1923.6047.42
    Equity Share Capital17.5917.5917.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.1713.4226.97
    Diluted EPS17.1713.4226.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.1713.4226.97
    Diluted EPS17.1713.4226.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

