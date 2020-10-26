Stylam Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 114.98 crore, down 2.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.98 crore in September 2020 down 2.65% from Rs. 118.11 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.73 crore in September 2020 up 78.54% from Rs. 7.69 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.81 crore in September 2020 up 35.43% from Rs. 18.32 crore in September 2019.

Stylam Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 16.21 in September 2020 from Rs. 9.42 in September 2019.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 747.75 on October 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given 175.16% returns over the last 6 months and 47.59% over the last 12 months.