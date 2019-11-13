Stylam Ind Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 118.11 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.11 crore in September 2019 up 8.69% from Rs. 108.66 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.69 crore in September 2019 down 5.84% from Rs. 8.17 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.32 crore in September 2019 down 0.65% from Rs. 18.44 crore in September 2018.

Stylam Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.42 in September 2019 from Rs. 10.00 in September 2018.

Stylam Ind shares closed at 482.00 on November 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -26.06% returns over the last 6 months and -31.90% over the last 12 months.